Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,597,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231,181 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 3.78% of Oshkosh worth $323,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Oshkosh by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Oshkosh by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Oshkosh by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Oshkosh from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.73.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $105.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.36. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

