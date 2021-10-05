Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Shares Gap Up to $7.16

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.16, but opened at $7.68. Ouster shares last traded at $7.41, with a volume of 1,921 shares changing hands.

Separately, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ouster presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OUST. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ouster by 132.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ouster during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ouster during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 21.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ouster (NYSE:OUST)

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

