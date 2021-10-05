Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $5.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $8.50. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 31.26% from the company’s current price.

OWLT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Owlet in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Owlet in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE OWLT opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.41. Owlet has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $11.56.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $24.94 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Owlet will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owlet Company Profile

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc

