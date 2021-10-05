Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Price Target Cut to $57.00

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its target price lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $66.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 15.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PCRX. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.83.

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $49.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pacira BioSciences has a 52-week low of $48.23 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.98.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.02 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 34.60%. The business’s revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 95.5% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,030,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,540,000 after buying an additional 503,548 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,715,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,442,000 after acquiring an additional 423,133 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,724,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,709,000 after purchasing an additional 218,398 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,834,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 27.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 782,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,506,000 after acquiring an additional 169,324 shares during the period.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

