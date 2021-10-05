PAID Network (PAID) Trading Down 11.8% Over Last Week

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 5th. In the last week, PAID Network has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. PAID Network has a market cap of $40.93 million and approximately $556,944.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAID Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000984 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PAID Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00063946 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.66 or 0.00109180 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.88 or 0.00141575 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,062.93 or 1.00000804 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 54.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,434.09 or 0.06859603 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002781 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAID Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAID Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.