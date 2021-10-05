Pakcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $552,106.21 (PAK)

Pakcoin (CURRENCY:PAK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Pakcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Pakcoin has a market capitalization of $552,106.21 and approximately $359.00 worth of Pakcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pakcoin has traded 21.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000139 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 69.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000037 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Pakcoin

Pakcoin (PAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Pakcoin’s total supply is 68,594,750 coins. Pakcoin’s official website is www.pakcoin.io . Pakcoin’s official Twitter account is @pakcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pakcoin is premier digital currency for Pakistan. It is based on Litecoin and is 1% premined. These premined coins will be used for development and airdrop to Pakistanis.(http://www.pakcoin.info/airdrop/) THE BENEFITS OF PAKCOIN – Nearly instant transactions with a nearly impossible risk of fraud due to the unbreakable security Cryptocurrencies have to offer Mine-able by everyone however 150,000 Pakistanis will receive 50 Pakcoins for free through airdrop Zero or very low processing fees when sending Pakcoins around the world FAIR MINING – 182 Million Pakcoins (PAK) will be created by people like you through a process called mining. 1% has been pre-mined; 75 Million of that will be divided between the first 150,000 Pakistanis. The remaining PAK will be used for further development of the coin, marketing and merchant services in Pakistan. INTEGRATION ASSISTANCE – Working on a web or software project and thinking about integrating Pakcoin? Developers are standing by to help. You may be eligible for a bounty reward, our way of thanking you. DOWNLOAD AND TRY – You can download the wallet software in our download page and then start claiming your 50 Free Pakcoins if you are a Pakistani Wallets: http://www.pakcoin.info/wallets/ “

Pakcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pakcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pakcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pakcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

