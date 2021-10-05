Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Position Trimmed by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,737 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apriem Advisors grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,308 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.13, for a total value of $1,304,226.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,130,531.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,684 shares of company stock worth $22,875,579 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $506.13.

PANW stock opened at $469.54 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.34 and a fifty-two week high of $495.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $435.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $385.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.64 and a beta of 1.40.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

