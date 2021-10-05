Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $22.56

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.56 and last traded at $22.57, with a volume of 47296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.32.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.28.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $382.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 87.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the second quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 250.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 281.3% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. 44.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

