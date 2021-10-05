Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $27.97

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$27.97 and last traded at C$28.52, with a volume of 325770 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$29.35.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAAS. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$50.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$36.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.40%.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

