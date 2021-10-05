Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Now Covered by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA traded down $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,870. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -147.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. Papa John’s International has a fifty-two week low of $73.12 and a fifty-two week high of $132.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.85.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 43.92%. The firm had revenue of $515.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $78,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Papa John’s International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 300.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

