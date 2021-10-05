Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Trading Down 4.4%

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) was down 4.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.59 and last traded at $15.59. Approximately 3,295 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 434,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.31.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PARR shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.90.

The firm has a market capitalization of $951.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.10). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 98.58% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Equities analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joseph Israel sold 22,000 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,992. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 10.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 1.0% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 991,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,675,000 after purchasing an additional 9,646 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,716,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,695,000 after purchasing an additional 13,066 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Par Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,866,000. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 10.9% during the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 852,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,343,000 after purchasing an additional 83,789 shares in the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

