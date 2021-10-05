Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof Sells 23,946 Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Stock

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 23,946 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $458,565.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 22,600 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $432,338.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 352,396 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $6,695,524.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 3,000 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $47,640.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 40,000 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $631,200.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 15,854 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $248,590.72.

Shares of PRAX stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.10. The stock had a trading volume of 88,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,690. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.02 million and a PE ratio of -1.30. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $60.95.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.20). Equities analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 106.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 156.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 207,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 8,294 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRAX. Bank of America assumed coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Praxis Precision Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

