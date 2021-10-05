Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.59

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.59 and last traded at $15.23, with a volume of 5461 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.05.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PRMRF shares. National Bank Financial raised Paramount Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bankshares upgraded Paramount Resources to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 3.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.27.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.016 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

