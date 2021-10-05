Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.41

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$24.41 and last traded at C$24.34, with a volume of 29474 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$23.90.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Parex Resources to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Parex Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.50.

The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$303.87 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parex Resources Inc. will post 4.4999998 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.52%.

About Parex Resources (TSE:PXT)

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

