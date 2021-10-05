Particl Trading 8.8% Higher Over Last Week (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Particl coin can now be bought for about $3.15 or 0.00006260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Particl has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Particl has a total market capitalization of $36.42 million and approximately $14,714.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00012835 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006664 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $265.69 or 0.00528817 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

Particl is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,604,262 coins and its circulating supply is 11,579,736 coins. The official website for Particl is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Buying and Selling Particl

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

