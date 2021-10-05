Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $355.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) will report sales of $355.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $352.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $358.70 million. Patterson-UTI Energy posted sales of $207.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $291.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.73 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PTEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 139.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,923,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354,534 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,845,000. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 4,178,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 3,832,908 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,944,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $234,894,000 after buying an additional 3,801,254 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,491,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,346,000 after buying an additional 1,818,457 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PTEN opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 3.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $11.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.69%.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

