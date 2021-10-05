PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is Beck Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Beck Capital Management LLC cut its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,880 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 2.1% of Beck Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in PayPal by 566.7% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 218.4% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $6.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $261.60. 234,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,438,110. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.81 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.54. The company has a market cap of $307.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.92.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $2,752,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,270,794.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.