Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) Shares Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,259 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Paysafe worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter worth $2,171,267,000. Fidelity National Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth about $638,700,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,500,000. Appaloosa LP acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the second quarter worth about $101,184,000.

NASDAQ PSFE opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.98. Paysafe Limited has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $19.57.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $384.34 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Paysafe Limited will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSFE. Compass Point decreased their price target on Paysafe from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Paysafe in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

