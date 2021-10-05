PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Trading Down 4.8%

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.65 and last traded at $13.70. Approximately 93,515 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,655,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.39.

PBF has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.

The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 59.77% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. On average, analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. regents capital Ltd bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in PBF Energy by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in PBF Energy by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

