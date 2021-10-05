Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,184 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,473 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Lennar during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on LEN shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.56.

NYSE:LEN opened at $92.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.78. The company has a current ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.50. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $69.41 and a twelve month high of $110.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

