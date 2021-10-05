Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,767 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 38.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,475 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after acquiring an additional 69,373 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Barings LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $148.05 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.19 and a twelve month high of $168.61. The firm has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a PE ratio of 60.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $728.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.77 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CDNS. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 target price on Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.76.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $143,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 98,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,146,630.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 14,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $2,086,166.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,682 shares of company stock valued at $27,686,754 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

