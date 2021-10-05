Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 409 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 312.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 199,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,101,000 after buying an additional 151,441 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,286,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth about $57,494,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 9.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,232,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $733,585,000 after purchasing an additional 104,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1,672.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,335,000 after purchasing an additional 102,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $550.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $332.61 and a twelve month high of $673.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $602.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $615.64.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $780.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $702.83.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

