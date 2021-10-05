Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 154,058 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 154,058 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 123.7% in the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1,198.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 148.2% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 50.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $16.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.40.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $24.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on F. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.94.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

