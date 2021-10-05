Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 4,666.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,114 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth about $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 74.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $157.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.02. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.58 and a 1-year high of $214.91. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $711.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.64 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.74.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

