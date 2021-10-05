Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 1,472 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,821 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 41.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 150.1% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 20,126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 12,079 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.9% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $145.28 on Tuesday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.00 and a 12-month high of $199.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.05 and a 200-day moving average of $168.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.53.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $749.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.84 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 17.67%. Equities research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.84%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MKSI. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark dropped their target price on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.20.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

