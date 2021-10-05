Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 16,539 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 63.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,464 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,539 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,691 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $22,726,000 after purchasing an additional 73,945 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,270 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 63,525 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen increased their target price on STMicroelectronics from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

STM stock opened at $41.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.65. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $30.16 and a 12-month high of $47.38. The firm has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.46.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.