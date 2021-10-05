Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 1,840 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,653 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 456.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.21, for a total transaction of $942,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,229.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,495 shares of company stock valued at $5,215,175 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $319.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $202.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $330.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.93. Accenture plc has a one year low of $212.45 and a one year high of $345.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.42.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

