Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 2,592 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 55.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.38.

IBM stock opened at $144.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

