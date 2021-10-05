Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. 75.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total value of $926,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Schuurman sold 500,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $82,675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 569,628 shares of company stock worth $93,972,004. 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.37.

NYSE:ESTC opened at $142.32 on Tuesday. Elastic has a 52-week low of $97.48 and a 52-week high of $176.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.60 and a 200 day moving average of $137.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.21 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

