Penserra Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 23,730 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of 21Vianet Group worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 55.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 11,487 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,244,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $122,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,245 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 1st quarter valued at $810,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

VNET stock opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.63. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $44.45.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $3.09. The firm had revenue of $231.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.01 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. Research analysts predict that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

21Vianet Group Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

