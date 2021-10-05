Penserra Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,852 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 292,611 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.35% of Gilat Satellite Networks worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 97.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 655,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 322,529 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the first quarter worth about $3,787,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the first quarter valued at about $3,585,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,510,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 16,534.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 110,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

GILT stock opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93. The company has a market capitalization of $466.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.31. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $22.69.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Gilat Satellite Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $56.92 million during the quarter.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of broadband satellite communication and networking solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The Fixed Networks segment provides advanced fixed broadband satellite communication networks, satellite communication systems and associated professional services and comprehensive turnkey solutions and fully managed satellite network services solutions.

