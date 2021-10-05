Penserra Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) by 49.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,767 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pershing Square Tontine were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSTH. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 39.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 3.5% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 5.9% during the second quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC raised its holdings in Pershing Square Tontine by 3.1% in the second quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 41,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Pershing Square Tontine alerts:

Shares of PSTH stock opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.32. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.54 and a 1-year high of $34.10.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Tontine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square Tontine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.