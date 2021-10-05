Penserra Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,459 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 10.8% in the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,828,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its position in Vertiv by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 294,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,069,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 4.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter worth approximately $2,320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $23.76 on Tuesday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.93, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 2.08%. Analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

