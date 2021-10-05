Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) by 12,413.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,793 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FinVolution Group were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FINV. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 66,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 17,742 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in FinVolution Group by 45.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 279,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 87,618 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in FinVolution Group by 2,883.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 912,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 882,359 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 506.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 62,325 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 193.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 150,632 shares in the last quarter. 18.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.07 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FinVolution Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Rowe started coverage on shares of FinVolution Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.20 target price on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of FinVolution Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.20 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.87.

Shares of FinVolution Group stock opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.08. FinVolution Group has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $10.61. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.02.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $369.25 million during the quarter.

FinVolution Group Profile

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

