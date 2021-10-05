Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $1.49 Million Position in Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) by 93.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,771 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Fusion Fuel Green worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HTOO. Mak Capital One LLC lifted its holdings in Fusion Fuel Green by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 749,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,049,000 after purchasing an additional 104,548 shares during the last quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Fuel Green during the 1st quarter valued at $4,288,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 10,149.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 210,094 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its stake in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 25.0% during the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Fusion Fuel Green by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 142,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 102,253 shares during the period. 25.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Fusion Fuel Green in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Fusion Fuel Green stock opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. Fusion Fuel Green PLC has a 52-week low of $9.48 and a 52-week high of $48.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.88.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

