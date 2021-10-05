Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 5,886.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,773 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 11.6% during the second quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 63,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,805,000 after buying an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Zscaler during the second quarter worth $1,880,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 1.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its position in Zscaler by 3.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Zscaler by 3.8% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $251.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of -130.50 and a beta of 0.82. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $120.34 and a one year high of $293.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 40.50% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZS. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Zscaler from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.86.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.46, for a total transaction of $7,628,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.58, for a total value of $1,971,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 268,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,552,982.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 348,329 shares of company stock worth $93,317,471. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

