Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 10.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation during the first quarter worth $233,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brooks Automation by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

In related news, SVP William T. Montone sold 4,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $455,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $96,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,194,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,422 shares of company stock valued at $2,591,240 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BRKS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$114.00 price target on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS opened at $100.98 on Tuesday. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $46.22 and a one year high of $110.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.01 and a 200 day moving average of $92.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 63.51 and a beta of 1.92.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $315.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.47 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Brooks Automation Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.