Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Summit Insights downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

Shares of TXN opened at $190.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $191.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.70. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $141.33 and a twelve month high of $200.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

