Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $2.35 Million in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,256 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Perficient as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,580 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $300,562,000 after acquiring an additional 180,418 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 11.4% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,034,762 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $83,215,000 after acquiring an additional 106,276 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Perficient by 0.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 718,081 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $42,166,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Perficient by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 553,234 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $32,485,000 after buying an additional 43,201 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC grew its position in Perficient by 10.6% during the first quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 459,395 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $26,975,000 after buying an additional 43,918 shares during the period.

PRFT stock opened at $119.31 on Tuesday. Perficient, Inc. has a one year low of $37.42 and a one year high of $123.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 88.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.73 million. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRFT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Perficient from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

In other Perficient news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $3,550,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $1,244,383.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 402,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,364,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,919 shares of company stock worth $5,033,784. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

