Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.13 Million Investment in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 77,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLVT. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $476,734,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Clarivate during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,313,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter worth approximately $171,113,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter worth approximately $72,066,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter worth $60,417,000. 71.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLVT opened at $21.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.83. Clarivate Plc has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.23, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.61.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $445.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.80 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. On average, analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CLVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clarivate currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

