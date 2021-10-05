Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 10,966 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,966 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,884,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,295,000 after purchasing an additional 524,157 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in Alteryx by 2.5% in the second quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 905,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,866,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 8,226.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 884,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,072,000 after buying an additional 873,728 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,244,000 after acquiring an additional 65,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Alteryx by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 280,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,301,000 after buying an additional 10,866 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AYX shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Alteryx from $129.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alteryx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.73.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 35,000 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $2,462,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,978,075 in the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AYX opened at $68.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -77.60 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. Alteryx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.66 and a fifty-two week high of $154.83.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $120.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions.

