Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,425 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 133.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,278,000 after purchasing an additional 17,416 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 169,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,542,000 after acquiring an additional 34,241 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 560.4% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 40,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,137,000 after acquiring an additional 34,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.3% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CRL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.79.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.79, for a total transaction of $4,017,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,299,615.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.40, for a total value of $712,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,900 shares of company stock worth $16,673,320 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $398.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $426.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.59. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $219.79 and a one year high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.