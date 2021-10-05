Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,994 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 52.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 23.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 4.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 184,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,677,000 after buying an additional 8,269 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 149.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the second quarter valued at approximately $527,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRUS. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.34.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $39,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,476,155.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Jodee Benson sold 10,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $929,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,062 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,641 over the last 90 days. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $78.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.17 and a 12 month high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $277.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.79 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

