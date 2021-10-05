Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,462 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ON. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 28,750.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.79.

ON stock opened at $44.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.01. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $49.78.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $506,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,975 shares in the company, valued at $9,084,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Waters acquired 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.26 per share, for a total transaction of $769,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,000.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 25,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,993 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

