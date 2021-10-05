Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 46,596 FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 46,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of FormFactor at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FORM. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,742,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $304,137,000 after acquiring an additional 718,104 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in FormFactor by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,392,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,797,000 after acquiring an additional 67,586 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,326,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,857,000 after purchasing an additional 83,282 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,165,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,486,000 after purchasing an additional 41,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FORM opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.43. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $52.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $188.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.33 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FORM shares. DA Davidson raised FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, CL King began coverage on FormFactor in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

