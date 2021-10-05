Penserra Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,364 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Despegar.com worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DESP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,044,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,230,000 after purchasing an additional 79,497 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Despegar.com during the 1st quarter valued at $929,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Despegar.com in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Despegar.com in the first quarter worth $777,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 19.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 137,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 22,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Despegar.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Despegar.com stock opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $844.69 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.96. Despegar.com, Corp. has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $17.66.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $63.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.40 million. Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 76.05% and a negative return on equity of 140.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

