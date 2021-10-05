Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 15,800 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 62.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,800 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 8.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 891,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,735,000 after buying an additional 68,861 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1,061.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 162,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,023,000 after purchasing an additional 148,104 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 7.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 883,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,420,000 after purchasing an additional 60,835 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the second quarter worth $1,816,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,011,000 after buying an additional 18,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $171.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $183.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.94 and a 12-month high of $192.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 24.35%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $1,124,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 target price (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $172.11 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.50.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.