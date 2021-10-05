Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 1,840 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ONTO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 9.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Onto Innovation by 0.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,464,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 25.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 29,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $2,229,461.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,397,223.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Onto Innovation stock opened at $71.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.94. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.41 and a 1-year high of $79.99.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $193.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.55 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 10.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ONTO. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.