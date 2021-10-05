Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 63,470 Shares of Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,470 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Uxin worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UXIN. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Uxin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Uxin by 75.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,838 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uxin in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Uxin in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uxin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Uxin alerts:

NASDAQ:UXIN opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. Uxin Limited has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $5.82. The firm has a market cap of $975.23 million, a P/E ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average is $3.02.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.91 million for the quarter.

Uxin Profile

Uxin Ltd. operates an online used car transaction services platform. It offers used car online auction, online retail, and financial derivative services. The company was founded by Dai Kun on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UXIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Uxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.