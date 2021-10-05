Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 9,772 Shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,772 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of HeadHunter Group worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group during the first quarter worth $57,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in HeadHunter Group in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in HeadHunter Group by 1,106.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Ark Global Emerging Companies LP bought a new position in HeadHunter Group during the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. 51.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HHR opened at $48.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.04. HeadHunter Group PLC has a 1 year low of $22.62 and a 1 year high of $56.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.95, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $54.04 million during the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 113.81%. As a group, analysts expect that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HHR. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on HeadHunter Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

